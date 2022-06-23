MPD: Suspect, victim in Maui murder were in a relationship

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 54-year-old man has been charged in connection with a murder on Maui, police said.

Police responded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to an unresponsive woman who was dropped off at the Kula Hospital.

The woman, identified as 42-year-old Angela Johnson, was later pronounced dead.

Police identified Brian Sherrell, of Kula, as a person of interest and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Officials said Sherrell and Johnson were in a relationship.

Sherrell remains in police custody and is being held on a $1 million bail.

