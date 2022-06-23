Life sentence upheld for man behind 2017 crash that killed 19-year-old on Kauai

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The life sentence of a man responsible for a deadly April 2017 crash on Kauai was upheld this week after the Hawaii Supreme Court denied a petition for review.

In 2019, a jury found former Washington State resident Cody Safadago guilty of manslaughter and other traffic crimes after the crash that killed 19-year-old Kayla Huddy-Lemn.

Safadago was speeding, going about 88 miles per hour, on the southern end of the Kapaa Bypass Road when he crossed the centerline and slammed head-on to the sedan driven by Huddy-Lemn, the investigation revealed.

Officials said Safadago fled on foot and was arrested shortly after. He was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

After his conviction, prosecutors secured an extended sentence of life behind bars with the possibility of parole for the manslaughter charge. He has been in custody since the night of the crash, prosecutors said.

“While there is nothing we can do to undo the harm done by this defendant and the loss suffered by the loved ones of Ms. Huddy-Lemn, we hope that today’s decision by the Hawaii Supreme Court brings some comfort to her family, friends and the Kaua’i community. We are pleased that this individual will remain in prison where he cannot cause further harm,” Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like said.

