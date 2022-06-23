HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State lawmakers call for Hawaii to join others in dropping state gas tax following President Biden’s proposal on Wednesday.

President Biden called on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months.

“We can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief,” Biden said.

Gas prices are now higher than they were during the 2008 Recession.

Currently, the average cost of gas in the United States is $4.96.

In Hawaii it’s $5.55. Suspending the federal tax for three months would reduce that to $5.37.

But there are two other taxes driving up the prices in the islands — Hawaii’s state tax is 16 cents. County taxes vary from 16 cents to 23 cents.

According to officials, if all those taxes were suspended, a gallon of gas could be as low as $4.98.

Meanwhile, Governor Ige said without the ability to control the price of oil, there’s no guarantee that prices will drop.

“Just a short term holiday would be difficult to implement and certainly, the impact would be limited,” Ige said. He added there is concern that oil companies will not pass savings on to the consumer.

President Biden is pleading for compassion.

“I call on the companies to pass this along every penny of this 18 cent reduction to the consumers. This is no time for profiteering,” said Biden.

“It’s not going to stop at six, or seven or eight, it’s going to go higher,” said Rep. Gene Ward of Hawaii Kai. “We know Biden will not do the drilling or open up the resources locally.”

Ward also said people need as much relief as they can get amid rising cost of living in Hawaii.

Ige said it would be up to the legislature to suspend any taxes.

The Biden Administration said it was also considering sending out rebate cards but no plan has been implemented.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.