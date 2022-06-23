Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lawmakers call for Hawaii to join others in dropping state gas tax

According to officials, if federal and state taxes were suspended, a gallon of gas could be as low as $4.98.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State lawmakers call for Hawaii to join others in dropping state gas tax following President Biden’s proposal on Wednesday.

President Biden called on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months.

“We can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief,” Biden said.

Gas prices are now higher than they were during the 2008 Recession.

Currently, the average cost of gas in the United States is $4.96.

In Hawaii it’s $5.55. Suspending the federal tax for three months would reduce that to $5.37.

But there are two other taxes driving up the prices in the islands — Hawaii’s state tax is 16 cents. County taxes vary from 16 cents to 23 cents.

According to officials, if all those taxes were suspended, a gallon of gas could be as low as $4.98.

Meanwhile, Governor Ige said without the ability to control the price of oil, there’s no guarantee that prices will drop.

“Just a short term holiday would be difficult to implement and certainly, the impact would be limited,” Ige said. He added there is concern that oil companies will not pass savings on to the consumer.

President Biden is pleading for compassion.

“I call on the companies to pass this along every penny of this 18 cent reduction to the consumers. This is no time for profiteering,” said Biden.

“It’s not going to stop at six, or seven or eight, it’s going to go higher,” said Rep. Gene Ward of Hawaii Kai. “We know Biden will not do the drilling or open up the resources locally.”

Ward also said people need as much relief as they can get amid rising cost of living in Hawaii.

Ige said it would be up to the legislature to suspend any taxes.

The Biden Administration said it was also considering sending out rebate cards but no plan has been implemented.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alden Bunag is accused of child sex assault and distributing child pornography.
Hawaii teacher accused of child sex assault, child porn crimes to remain behind bars
During her senior year, Olivia-Grace Corpuz-Hernandez worked especially hard to earn her...
She couldn’t be there to accept her high school diploma. So her parents walked in her place
The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.
Rising costs force closure of local favorite Kaneohe restaurant
Honolulu police have opened an assault case.
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend multiple times in Waikiki
Generic Image
Governor approves $300 tax refunds, signs law raising minimum wage to $18

Latest News

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau has been the government contractor for tourism...
State marketing contractor files bid protest after losing $34M contract to competitor
Lawmakers call for Hawaii to join others in dropping state gas tax
Lawmakers call for Hawaii to join others in dropping state gas tax
Ho’omaka Marketplace will be built at the northwest corner of Kapolei and Kualakai Parkways.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for community-driven shopping center in Kapolei
'Benny' the monk seal has died
Final aloha to beloved 19-year-old monk seal