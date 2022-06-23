Tributes
Hawaii congresswoman who spearheaded Title IX honored with portrait at US Capitol

Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink was honored at the U.S. Capitol for spearheading Title IX as today marks 50 years since law was enacted.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:58 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An official portrait of Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

The unveiling of the portrait took place on the 50-year anniversary of Title IX being signed into law — which Mink spearheaded.

The landmark legislation ensures equal opportunity for women in athletics and works toward preventing sexual harassment on campuses.

Her work had a tremendous impact in uplifting women as a 2018 study conducted by Ernst and Young found that 94% of women who hold “C-suite” positions — women who become CEO’s, CFO’s and COO’s at companies or organizations — are former athletes.

Besides being an advocate for women’s rights and social justice issues, Mink was also a trailblazer. She was the first woman of color and the first Asian American woman elected to Congress.

Mink’s portrait is now placed alongside others that recognize historic congressional members.

