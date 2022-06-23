Hawaii congresswoman who spearheaded Title IX honored with portrait at US Capitol

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An official portrait of Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

The unveiling of the portrait took place on the 50-year anniversary of Title IX being signed into law — which Mink spearheaded.

The landmark legislation ensures equal opportunity for women in athletics and works toward preventing sexual harassment on campuses.

Her work had a tremendous impact in uplifting women as a 2018 study conducted by Ernst and Young found that 94% of women who hold “C-suite” positions — women who become CEO’s, CFO’s and COO’s at companies or organizations — are former athletes.

Besides being an advocate for women’s rights and social justice issues, Mink was also a trailblazer. She was the first woman of color and the first Asian American woman elected to Congress.

Mink’s portrait is now placed alongside others that recognize historic congressional members.

