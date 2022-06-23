Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony held for community-driven shopping center in Kapolei

Ho’omaka Marketplace will be built at the northwest corner of Kapolei and Kualakai Parkways.
Ho’omaka Marketplace will be built at the northwest corner of Kapolei and Kualakai Parkways.(COURTESY KZ COMPANIES, LLC)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:24 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new community-driven retail shopping center broke ground in Kapolei on Wednesday.

Ho’omaka Marketplace will be built at the northwest corner of Kapolei and Kualakai Parkways.

The nearly 46,000 square foot shopping center will be home to the highly anticipated Chik-Fil-A, including a Longs Drugs store, HELE Gas station and 7-Eleven.

According to developers, money generated through leases will go to the Kapolei Community Development Corporation — a nonprofit which serves Hawaiian homestead areas.

“This is an exciting day not only for the entire Kapolei community but also for the Native Hawaiians who will benefit directly from this shopping center,” said Scott Abrigo, president of the Kapolei Community Development Corporation (KCDC).

Construction begins Thursday and is expected to last for one year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alden Bunag is accused of child sex assault and distributing child pornography.
Hawaii teacher accused of child sex assault, child porn crimes to remain behind bars
During her senior year, Olivia-Grace Corpuz-Hernandez worked especially hard to earn her...
She couldn’t be there to accept her high school diploma. So her parents walked in her place
The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.
Rising costs force closure of local favorite Kaneohe restaurant
Honolulu police have opened an assault case.
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend multiple times in Waikiki
Generic Image
Governor approves $300 tax refunds, signs law raising minimum wage to $18

Latest News

'Benny' the monk seal has died
Final aloha to beloved 19-year-old monk seal
The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau has been the government contractor for tourism...
State marketing contractor files bid protest after losing $34M contract to competitor
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice Summer Weather
UH play-by-play announcer Bobby Curran makes most important call of his life