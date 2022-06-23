Groundbreaking ceremony held for community-driven shopping center in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new community-driven retail shopping center broke ground in Kapolei on Wednesday.

Ho’omaka Marketplace will be built at the northwest corner of Kapolei and Kualakai Parkways.

The nearly 46,000 square foot shopping center will be home to the highly anticipated Chik-Fil-A, including a Longs Drugs store, HELE Gas station and 7-Eleven.

According to developers, money generated through leases will go to the Kapolei Community Development Corporation — a nonprofit which serves Hawaiian homestead areas.

“This is an exciting day not only for the entire Kapolei community but also for the Native Hawaiians who will benefit directly from this shopping center,” said Scott Abrigo, president of the Kapolei Community Development Corporation (KCDC).

Construction begins Thursday and is expected to last for one year.

