Forecast: Lighter winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will ease from late Thursday and Friday through this weekend.

A rather typical trade wind weather pattern will focus rainfall over windward and mauka areas, while clouds and showers will likely develop over upslope sections of the leeward Big Island each afternoon and evening.

The trade winds are expected to strengthen again starting early next week.

A gradual decline in south shore surf is expected through Saturday.

A series of new long-period south swells will increase south shore surf above the summertime average Sunday through the middle of next week. Minimal north shore surf will extend into next week.

Steady trade wind swell will keep below normal, choppy east shore surf into next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.