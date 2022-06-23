Big West Conference announces Rainbow Warriors Basketball in-conference schedule

Tributes
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team is coming off a tough loss in the semifinals of the Big West conference tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada — but it’s time to put the past behind them as part of their schedule for next season has been released.

On Wednesday morning, the Big West Conference announced the men’s basketball schedule for all in-conference teams.

Hawaii kicks off the Big West season with a home-opener at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center against UC Davis on December 29th — then Cal Poly two nights later.

The ‘Bows head to La Jolla, California for a single game against UC San Diego on January 5th.

UH has finished their season on the road for the last eight seasons — this year it comes against UC Santa Barbara on March 4th.

The ‘Bows look to redeem themselves in the Big West conference tournament at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Hawaii brings back 10 players from last year’s roster, including second-team all-conference guard Noel Coleman.

Alongside, both Samuta Avea and Juan Munoz look to make their return to the court after sitting out the entirety of last season due to injury.

The Rainbow Warrior’s out of conference games have not been announced yet.

Click here for the full schedule.

