Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:07 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (Gray News) - A Maine insurance agency has lost partners because of a Juneteenth sign.

Progressive and Allstate have terminated their relationships with the Harry E. Reed insurance agency in Millinocket after the company posted a sign on its window.

“Juneteenth. It’s whatever...We’re closed...Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens,” the sign stated in photos obtained by WABI.

Message posted on Reed Agency window
Message posted on Reed Agency window(Alura Stillwagon)

WABI also reports employee Melanie Hansen-Higgins identified herself as the person behind the sign in an apology posted to Facebook. She stated she was reprimanded by her employer.

“I would like to publicly apologize for any misunderstanding and hurt that has arisen out of my usual, snarky office closure signs and content,” she said.

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.

The town, which is located about three hours north of Portland, released a statement calling the sign “deeply saddening, disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Allstate and Progressive stated the sign violated their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Generic Image
Governor approves $300 tax refunds, signs law raising minimum wage to $18
Alden Bunag is accused of child sex assault and distributing child pornography.
Hawaii teacher accused of child sex assault, child porn crimes to remain behind bars
The suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the building.
She was giving her dog a bath in the bathroom. In her apartment, a thief got to work
The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.
Rising costs force closure of local favorite Kaneohe restaurant
Jesse Aguinaldo, owner of Mahaloha Burger is still waiting for his glass window to be replaced....
Authorities say group of suspects appear to be working together to pull off series of break-ins

Latest News

Stevedores helped capture a live skunk at Honolulu Harbor on Wednesday morning.
Several wild animal stowaways captured at Hawaii's harbors thru the years
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
The Biden administration has announced an additional $450M in military assistance for Ukraine.
White House announces military assistance to Ukraine
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Offshore wind boosted as Biden, East Coast governors team up
Las Vegas native Dan Oberlander is thanking his co-workers and first responders for helping...
13 minutes of CPR by co-workers, first responders help save man’s life, doctors say