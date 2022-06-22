Want to play dead on TV? ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ is casting!
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “NCIS: Hawaii” has put out an unusual casting call.
They’re looking for “white males ... who would be OK portraying a dead body.”
Sound like you’d be perfect for the part? Here are all the details:
- SAG-AFTRA and non-union.
- White male, late 20s-50s.
- Okay with makeup (no allergies).
- Available to work June 27 (test Sunday) and June 29 (test Tuesday).
Interested? Email nciscastinghi@gmail.com with ‘DEAD’ in the subject line and include:
- Full legal name.
- Phone number.
- Email address.
- Union status (with SAG number).
- Current picture (close up and full body).
- Confirmation that you have been on Oahu for the past two weeks.
- Photos of any tattoos and a list of where they are located.
- Clothing sizes: height, weight, shirt, pant, shoe.
