Want to play dead on TV? ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ is casting!

“NCIS: Hawaii” has put out an unusual casting call.
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “NCIS: Hawaii” has put out an unusual casting call.

They’re looking for “white males ... who would be OK portraying a dead body.”

Sound like you’d be perfect for the part? Here are all the details:

  • SAG-AFTRA and non-union.
  • White male, late 20s-50s.
  • Okay with makeup (no allergies).
  • Available to work June 27 (test Sunday) and June 29 (test Tuesday).

Interested? Email nciscastinghi@gmail.com with ‘DEAD’ in the subject line and include:

  • Full legal name.
  • Phone number.
  • Email address.
  • Union status (with SAG number).
  • Current picture (close up and full body).
  • Confirmation that you have been on Oahu for the past two weeks.
  • Photos of any tattoos and a list of where they are located.
  • Clothing sizes: height, weight, shirt, pant, shoe.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

