Want to play dead on TV? ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ is casting!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “NCIS: Hawaii” has put out an unusual casting call.

They’re looking for “white males ... who would be OK portraying a dead body.”

Sound like you’d be perfect for the part? Here are all the details:

SAG-AFTRA and non-union.

White male, late 20s-50s.

Okay with makeup (no allergies).

Available to work June 27 (test Sunday) and June 29 (test Tuesday).

Interested? Email nciscastinghi@gmail.com with ‘DEAD’ in the subject line and include:

Full legal name.

Phone number.

Email address.

Union status (with SAG number).

Current picture (close up and full body).

Confirmation that you have been on Oahu for the past two weeks.

Photos of any tattoos and a list of where they are located.

Clothing sizes: height, weight, shirt, pant, shoe.

