Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress

Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi swore in the newest member of Congress on Tuesday.

Mayra Flores of Texas, a Republican, is the first Mexican-born woman to be elected as a representative.

She won a special election for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Flores’ term only runs through January. She will have to win the November general election to remain in office.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened an assault case.
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend multiple times in Waikiki
Alden Bunag is accused of child sex assault and distributing child pornography.
Hawaii teacher accused of child sex assault, child porn crimes to remain behind bars
During her senior year, Olivia-Grace Corpuz-Hernandez worked especially hard to earn her...
She couldn’t be there to accept her high school diploma. So her parents walked in her place
A portion of the runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport is shut down and...
Dentist survives crash landing at Kona airport after wheel malfunction
Executive chef Eric Leterc and cook Kyle Cabrera say restaurants still struggling.
Shortages are driving up prices — and frustrations — at Hawaii restaurants

Latest News

FILE - A sign indicating a "Medical Facility Quiet Zone" is displayed outside the Jackson...
‘Heightened alert’: Abortion providers brace for ruling
Forecast: Breezy winds to ease before the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to ease before the weekend
A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.
Exposure to light during sleep linked to health issues, study finds
Paola Garcia said passengers were afraid the plane would explode after catching fire at Miami...
'People start running and running': Passenger talks about plane fire after landing
RAW: Foam sprayed on plane at Miami airport