In symbolic show of support, rainbow flag flies proudly over city grounds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To celebrate World Pride Month, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi raised a pride flag outside the Fasi Municipal Building Tuesday.

It’s a symbolic gesture that carries deep meaning for Hawaii’s diverse LGBTQ+ community.

“This is a good moment in time for the City and County of Honolulu right now. We celebrate our diversity, we celebrate our unity and we celebrate our human dignity,” Mayor Blangiardi said.

World Pride Month is held in June to coincide with the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York. This year, organizers say the message of pride is about celebrating how far the LGBTQ community has come while recognizing there’s still more work to do.

The mayor noted that while Honolulu is often considered a model for diversity, it’s surprisingly ranked low by the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, which examines cities for inclusion and non-discrimination laws, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality initiatives.

“Honolulu was ranked among the lowest cities, a grade of 60. Which was shocking for me and just says how much more work we have to do,” Blangiardi says.

Meanwhile, members of Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community agree that Pride is also about celebrating the wins.

The sight of the rainbow flag flying over city grounds carries a special meaning for people like Jack Law, owner of Hula’s Bar and Lei Stand, one of the longest standing gay bars in Waikiki.

“It gives me pride and I think it gives the whole community pride because we have had to be sort of pushed under a little bit. I think we were luckier to be in Honolulu. Honolulu has always been more of a cosmopolitan place. It’s been a live and let live place because everyone is a minority,” Law said.

Next month, his business will celebrate its 48th anniversary. He says a more inclusive community is good for everyone.

“I think what it does is it lifts everybody up. Everybody gets more freedom when individuals get more freedom,” Law added.

In addition to the flag-raising, several marches and other events are on the calendar this month to celebrate Pride. Hawaii’s LGBTQ community is also gearing up for local Pride festivities in October, when the Honolulu Pride Parade and other events are scheduled. For the first time in two years, this year’s parade will be back in person.

