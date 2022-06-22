San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a crowded subway train.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman says there was an altercation Wednesday between people on a San Francisco Muni train around 10 a.m.

The perpetrator ran out of the train along with others when it stopped at the Castro station in the city’s infamous gay neighborhood, which is packed ahead of upcoming Pride festivities.

The second man who was shot is believed to have been an innocent bystander.

Police said it was the first shooting they could recall on a Muni train.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.