Rising costs force closure of local favorite Kaneohe restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 16 years serving local favorites, Dean’s Drive Inn is shutting its doors for good.

In an online post on Monday, owners Dean and Dee Mishima said the rising cost of food and supplies had made it impossible to stay in business.

They encourage customers to use their gift cards before their final day.

They also said they are thankful for the friendships, love and support they’ve received over the years.

The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.

Its last day will be July 10.

