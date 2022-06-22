Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rising costs force closure of local favorite Kaneohe restaurant

The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.
The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.(Dean's Drive Inn)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:36 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 16 years serving local favorites, Dean’s Drive Inn is shutting its doors for good.

In an online post on Monday, owners Dean and Dee Mishima said the rising cost of food and supplies had made it impossible to stay in business.

They encourage customers to use their gift cards before their final day.

They also said they are thankful for the friendships, love and support they’ve received over the years.

The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.

Its last day will be July 10.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened an assault case.
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend multiple times in Waikiki
Beatrice Chieko Muranka's grand-daughter, Erin Furuya attributed her grandma's longevity to...
The secret to long life for this 108-year-old? Staying active ... and the occasional piece of bacon
Executive chef Eric Leterc and cook Kyle Cabrera say restaurants still struggling.
Shortages are driving up prices — and frustrations — at Hawaii restaurants
Aside from traveling, officials said the planes can be used for cargo transportation.
Mokulele Airlines plans to launch fleet of electric seaglider planes by 2025
In its latest report, the state says Hawaii county is averaging 117-daily cases, but Dr....
Worrisome surge in COVID cases on Hawaii Island prompts calls for more testing

Latest News

Jesse Aguinaldo, owner of Mahaloha Burger is still waiting for his glass window to be replaced....
Amid recent string in burglaries, authorities say suspects may have colluded to pull off break-ins
Authorities say suspects may have colluded to pull off the break-ins.
Police investigating string of recent burglaries targeting Windward Oahu businesses
A portion of the runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport is shut down and...
Dentist survives crash landing at Kona airport after wheel malfunction
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice Summer Weather