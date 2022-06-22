Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ steps up to the plate with UH baseball’s Scotty Scott

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of the “HNN Overtime” podcast, Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner step into the batters box with former University of Hawaii baseball player Scotty Scott!

The boys take a trip down memory lane with Scott as he talks about his upbringing through baseball, his time as a fan-favorite in Manoa and what’s next for the co-owner of the “Manoa Electric Company.”

Plus, we break down the BaseBows best and worst walk-up songs.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

