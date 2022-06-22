Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win

Leonard Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery...
Leonard Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday.(Twitter/Florida Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A dog in Florida is living up to the adage of being her owner’s best friend.

Leonard Linton says he’s now a millionaire because of his pregnant dachshund named Ivy.

According to the Florida Lottery, Linton took a different and quicker route home after receiving a call that Ivy wasn’t feeling well.

He made a quick pit stop at a convenience store in Live Oak where he purchased a $10 scratch-off game and won the $2 million grand prize.

Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday, claiming the prize with his lucky pup by his side.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel,” Linton said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened an assault case.
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend multiple times in Waikiki
Alden Bunag is accused of child sex assault and distributing child pornography.
Hawaii teacher accused of child sex assault, child porn crimes to remain behind bars
During her senior year, Olivia-Grace Corpuz-Hernandez worked especially hard to earn her...
She couldn’t be there to accept her high school diploma. So her parents walked in her place
A portion of the runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport is shut down and...
Dentist survives crash landing at Kona airport after wheel malfunction
The Hawaiian Humane Society says they've given away 50% more pet food than last year.
Humane society sees increase in animal surrenders as pet owners feel inflation’s squeeze

Latest News

FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys riot trial delayed due to committee hearings
The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.
Hawaii reported 15 additional COVID deaths, more than 5,000 new cases in past week
Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.
AMAZING: Firefighter rappels down overpass to save dog that fell into ravine
Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was indicted on wire fraud charges.
Former candidate for Florida governor facing federal charges