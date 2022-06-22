Lawsuit against Hawaii County over access to Waipio Valley moves forward

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge ruled that a lawsuit against Hawaii County over access to Waipio Valley can proceed.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth declared an emergency on Waipio Valley Road, saying engineers found an imminent risk of injury or death by rockfall along the road. It’s been shut down since February.

Since it’s closure, a group has sued for access to the road and the area. The group presented their own engineering study, which reportedly said the road is not as dangerous as the county says it is.

The Hawaii Tribune Herald reports a judge declined the county’s request to dismiss the case.

A hearing is set for July 22.

