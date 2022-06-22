A thief broke into her apartment and took her stuff. She was in the bathroom the whole time

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brazen thief struck a Kahala area apartment last week while the resident was inside the unit.

Summer Lam says she was bathing her dog in the bathroom when the unidentified suspect barged in.

The crime left her completely unsettled.

”I felt completely violated,” Lam said. “You know I’m in the bathroom. Where the guy took these things, it was right next to me. I don’t feel safe right now.”

Building security cameras revealed the male suspect took her backpack, diving equipment and purse. Lam also recently bought her own security system, and is hoping the images captured will lead to the suspect being identified.

It’s unclear if the suspect knows the victim and specifically targeted her, or if it was a random crime.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers Honolulu at 955-8300.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the building. (Surveillance)

