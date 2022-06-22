Hearing underway to potentially unveil new evidence in 1991 Dana Ireland murder

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hearing is being held Tuesday that could potentially unveil new evidence in a notorious murder case on the Big Island.

According to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, a group seeking to overturn convictions in the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland filed a motion in late May seeking to unseal post-conviction DNA testing results on a bloody t-shirt — key evidence in the case.

“Judges for Justice” and the “Hawaii Innocence Project” are two legal nonprofit groups working to unseal the DNA results.

Three men — Frank Pauline Jr., Albert “Ian” Schweitzer and Shawn Schweitzer — were convicted, but DNA from Ireland’s body and a bloody shirt did not match the defendants.

They claim that the unsealing of certain DNA testing results from the bloody t-shirt would reveal that the defendants did not commit the crime.

The hearing was scheduled by Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota, after Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto denied a motion by “Judges for Justice” more than a year ago, which was vacated by the state Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Trials for Ireland have been ongoing since her 1991 rape and murder on the Big Island.

Frank Pauline was killed in prison in 2015, while Ian Schweitzer is currently serving a life sentence.

Shawn Schweitzer, who was 16 when the murder happened, has already completed his sentence, which was 1 year in jail and 5 years of probation after serving as a witness to the state.

