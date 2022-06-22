Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hearing underway to potentially unveil new evidence in 1991 Dana Ireland murder

Police arrested a woman accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend multiple times in Waikiki.
By Krista Rados
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hearing is being held Tuesday that could potentially unveil new evidence in a notorious murder case on the Big Island.

According to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, a group seeking to overturn convictions in the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland filed a motion in late May seeking to unseal post-conviction DNA testing results on a bloody t-shirt — key evidence in the case.

“Judges for Justice” and the “Hawaii Innocence Project” are two legal nonprofit groups working to unseal the DNA results.

Three men — Frank Pauline Jr., Albert “Ian” Schweitzer and Shawn Schweitzer — were convicted, but DNA from Ireland’s body and a bloody shirt did not match the defendants.

They claim that the unsealing of certain DNA testing results from the bloody t-shirt would reveal that the defendants did not commit the crime.

Who killed Dana Ireland? New video offers controversial theory

The hearing was scheduled by Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota, after Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto denied a motion by “Judges for Justice” more than a year ago, which was vacated by the state Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Trials for Ireland have been ongoing since her 1991 rape and murder on the Big Island.

Frank Pauline was killed in prison in 2015, while Ian Schweitzer is currently serving a life sentence.

Shawn Schweitzer, who was 16 when the murder happened, has already completed his sentence, which was 1 year in jail and 5 years of probation after serving as a witness to the state.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatrice Chieko Muranka's grand-daughter, Erin Furuya attributed her grandma's longevity to...
The secret to long life for this 108-year-old? Staying active ... and the occasional piece of bacon
Executive chef Eric Leterc and cook Kyle Cabrera say restaurants still struggling.
Shortages are driving up prices — and frustrations — at Hawaii restaurants
Aside from traveling, officials said the planes can be used for cargo transportation.
Mokulele Airlines plans to launch fleet of electric seaglider planes by 2025
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
In its latest report, the state says Hawaii county is averaging 117-daily cases, but Dr....
Worrisome surge in COVID cases on Hawaii Island prompts calls for more testing

Latest News

The Hawaiian Humane Society says they've given away 50% more pet food than last year.
Humane society sees increase in surrenders as pet owners feel inflation’s squeeze
Hawaii County Police Department
After spate of deadly crashes, Hawaii Island police to beef up DUI enforcement
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (June 21, 2022)
Emergency crews respond to the rollover Tuesday morning along Fort Weaver Road.
Water tanker rolls over in Ewa Beach; worker suffers minor ankle injury