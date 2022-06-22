Hawaii reported 15 additional COVID deaths, more than 5,000 new cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 15 additional COVID deaths and 5,482 new infections in the past week. That compares to 7,199 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in the previous week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher. But health officials did say they’re watching the trends ― and they’re worried about where cases are headed.

Hawaii’s pandemic modeling group predicts the current surge to peak sometime this month.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 303,333.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,489.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

