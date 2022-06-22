Forecast: Breezy winds to ease before the weekend

Tributes
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will persist through Thursday, then ease Friday into the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward the mauka areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. A return of breezy trades is expected early next week.

South shore surf will hold above the summertime average through Wednesday. A series of new long-period south swells will elevated south shore surf above the summertime average again Sunday through the middle of next week. North shore surf will remain flat through the next 7 days. Steady trade wind swell will keep east shore surf at slightly below normal levels through the next 7 days.

