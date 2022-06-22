Amid recent string in burglaries, authorities say suspects may have colluded to pull off break-ins

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid recent string in burglaries on Oahu, authorities said suspects may have been working together to pull off more than a dozen break-ins and smash-and-grabs.

HPD said burglars come out between midnight and 4 a.m. using stolen vehicles.

Investigators said they are following up on leads but have no suspects yet.

“The surveillance camera footage or how the suspects are clothed makes it difficult to identify the suspects,” said HPD Capt. Parker Bode. “The losses as a result of these burglaries impact the livelihood of these businesses and the communities around them.”

Smash and grabs have become all too common.

“Hopefully, HPD can nab these people, get through this and we all can start moving forward,” said Jesse Aguinaldo owner of Mahaloha Burger.

Aguinaldo is still waiting for his glass window to be replaced.

It has been nearly two months since his and five other Kailua businesses were broken into all in the same night.

“Everything is really hard now for this break-in thing,” said Aguinaldo. “Just adds more to the stress and anxiety.”

Over the weekend, Kin Wah Chop Suey and L & R Drive in Kaneohe were also targeted by burglars.

In early June, two individuals broke into a family-owned business in Campbell Industrial Park. The suspects left behind a broken door and shattered window.

Back in April, two men used large rotary saws to cut through a steel door at E-Bike Hawaii in Kapolei before stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of bikes.

According to police, surveillance footage isn’t enough evidence. They need DNA.

Retired HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy said getting DNA can now be done locally.

“We were limited to what kinds of cases we could use it on,” said McCarthy. “That’s not true anymore, there are kits that the patrolmen have access to.”

Officials said merchants need to make it harder for the crooks to get in.

“One tip is to upgrade external security, so that’s installing cameras, installing lighting to improve lighting, strengthening doors, strengthening windows or the glasses of the windows,” said Bode. “Another tip is to safeguard your assets so bank the cash daily or use a safe that’s bolted into the ground.

If you see anything suspicious, call 911 or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

