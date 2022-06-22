Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

American Airlines ending service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage

As pilot shortages continue to plague airports, American Airlines announced there will be...
As pilot shortages continue to plague airports, American Airlines announced there will be canceling flights to three cities in September.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:34 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beginning on Sept. 7, American Airlines will end service to at least three cities due to the pilot shortage.

The company will stop flying to Ithaca and Islip in New York and Toledo, Ohio.

According to several reports, including one from USA Today, the airline will also stop flying to Dubuque, Iowa.

Those four markets are currently served by the airline’s regional affiliates, with up to two flights per day to larger hubs.

A spokesperson for American Airlines says the company has 100 regional planes on the ground that it can’t fly because there aren’t enough regional pilots.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatrice Chieko Muranka's grand-daughter, Erin Furuya attributed her grandma's longevity to...
The secret to long life for this 108-year-old? Staying active ... and the occasional piece of bacon
Executive chef Eric Leterc and cook Kyle Cabrera say restaurants still struggling.
Shortages are driving up prices — and frustrations — at Hawaii restaurants
Honolulu police have opened an assault case.
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend multiple times in Waikiki
Aside from traveling, officials said the planes can be used for cargo transportation.
Mokulele Airlines plans to launch fleet of electric seaglider planes by 2025
In its latest report, the state says Hawaii county is averaging 117-daily cases, but Dr....
Worrisome surge in COVID cases on Hawaii Island prompts calls for more testing

Latest News

A portion of the runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport is shut down and...
Dentist survives crash landing at Kona airport after wheel malfunction
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice Summer Weather
Uvalde mayor expresses frustration over lack of information in the response of the Robb...
Uvalde mayor expresses frustration over lack of information on school shooting
FILE - Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, second left, stands with Bram van der Kolk, left, Mathias...
To avoid US extradition, Megaupload pair plead guilty in NZ
Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in...
Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people