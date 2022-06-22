Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

3 Hawaii Island bottle recycling centers to close this month

President Biden called for a three-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes.
By Krista Rados
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:57 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three HI-5 Certified Redemption Centers (CRC) will be ending operations this month on Hawaii Island.

The Waimea, Hilo and Kealakehe CRCs will be impacted by the change.

The Department of Health will no longer fund the centers because they say there are other operational CRCs within close proximity.

Since 2005, Hawaii’s Deposit Beverage Container Program allowed anyone to recycle their bottles at the centers in exchange for a five-cent refund. The DOH reports that the program has recycled over 10 billion containers since its inception.

The last day to recycle at the Waimea CRC is June 25. The Hilo and Kealakehe CRCs will close June 29.

Additionally, the Volcano CRC has struggled to secure a bid to stay open.

In the meantime, the Department of Environmental Management says they were able to negotiate a 90-day time extension, and the center will be open Thursdays beginning July 7.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alden Bunag is accused of child sex assault and distributing child pornography.
Hawaii teacher accused of child sex assault, child porn crimes to remain behind bars
During her senior year, Olivia-Grace Corpuz-Hernandez worked especially hard to earn her...
She couldn’t be there to accept her high school diploma. So her parents walked in her place
The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.
Rising costs force closure of local favorite Kaneohe restaurant
Honolulu police have opened an assault case.
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend multiple times in Waikiki
A portion of the runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport is shut down and...
Dentist survives crash landing at Kona airport after wheel malfunction

Latest News

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the building.
A thief broke into her apartment and took her stuff. She was in the bathroom the whole time
Generic Image
Governor approves $300 tax refunds, signs law raising minimum wage to $18 an hour
Midday Newscast: Why some airlines are leaving small airports on the mainland
John Cruz
PODCAST: Hawaii singer-songwriter John Cruz reflects on 25 years of ‘Acoustic Soul’