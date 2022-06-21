Water tanker rolls over in Ewa Beach; worker suffers minor ankle injury

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a tanker rollover Tuesday morning along Fort Weaver Road.

Officials said it happened around 9:30 a.m. It was initially reported that a person was pinned in the cab of the water tanker, and HFD, EMS personnel rushed to the scene.

HFD said the tanker rolled down an embankment and onto its side.

The 47-year-old driver was listed in stable condition with an ankle injury.

Rescuers stabilized the vehicle and used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to get the man out.

Officials added that less than two gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the tanker. It was cleaned up by HFD.

No other injuries were reported.

Emergency crews respond to the rollover Tuesday morning along Fort Weaver Road. (Honolulu EMS)

