Police investigating after 51-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Waikiki
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 51-year-old man is in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times in Waikiki.
Officials said the incident happened at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on Ohua Avenue.
Honolulu police have opened an assault case.
There has been no word on a suspect at this time.
This story will be updated.
