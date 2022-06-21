Police investigating after 51-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 51-year-old man is in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times in Waikiki.

Officials said the incident happened at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on Ohua Avenue.

Honolulu police have opened an assault case.

There has been no word on a suspect at this time.

This story will be updated.

