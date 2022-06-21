Need legal advice? Free Ask-a-Lawyer booths to be held across the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawyers are offering free legal information at several farmers markets and shopping centers across the state in honor of Law Week.

The events are hosted by the Hawaii State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.

They hope to educate the public about various areas of law and offer free legal information about topics such as landlord/tenant, family law (divorce/child custody), bankruptcy and estate planning.

Ask-a-Lawyer booths will be held at the following locations:

Oahu

Kakaako Farmer’s Market: Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pearlridge Farmer’s Market: Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hawaii Island

KTA Hilo: Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KTA Kona: Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kauai

Grove Farm Market in Lihue: Saturday, June 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Maui

Sunday Market at Kahului Shopping Center: June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Volunteer lawyers are available every Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to give general advice or referrals to non-profit organizations that can assist with their legal problems.

During Law Week, the hotline will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., all week long from Monday to Friday.

Those interested can call (808) 537-1868 to speak to a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.