Missing OCCC extended furlough inmate turns himself in

By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu Community Correctional Center extended furlough inmate who was reported missing has turned himself in, the Hawaii Department of Public Safety said.

Inmate George Williams Jr. turned himself in on Monday afternoon after he failed to check in at the facility on Friday.

The facility notified state sheriffs after he didn’t show up.

Williams Jr. was serving time for second-degree robbery and was tentatively approved for parole release on June 23.

Williams Jr. is being processed at the Sheriff Division Booking Station and will be returned to OCCC.

He faces an additional escape charge when he returns to the facility.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

