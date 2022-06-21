Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016

The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted sheet.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its sleep guidelines for babies.

Its main message? Co-sleeping under any circumstances is not safe.

The AAP says that while many parents choose to share a bed with their baby to help with breastfeeding or because of cultural preferences, the evidence shows that co-sleeping significantly raises the baby’s risk of injury or death.

The agency said about 3,500 infants die from sleep-related deaths every year in the U.S., many of them from socially disadvantaged communities.

The AAP also says to avoid using incline products or crib decorations.

It recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted sheet, and instead of a blanket, use a swaddle sack.

This is the first update to the AAP’s sleep guidelines since 2016.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatrice Chieko Muranka's grand-daughter, Erin Furuya attributed her grandma's longevity to...
The secret to long life for this 108-year-old? Staying active ... and the occasional piece of bacon
Aside from traveling, officials said the planes can be used for cargo transportation.
Mokulele Airlines plans to launch fleet of electric seaglider planes by 2025
Survey responses were collected in May 2022 and obtained in partnership with the Pacific...
Report: 2 in 3 Hawaii adults experienced negative COVID impacts from health to livelihood
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

Latest News

Honolulu police have opened an assault case.
Police investigating after 51-year-old man stabbed multiple times in Waikiki
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Gorgeous breezy conditions to hold through the weekend
Sunrise News Roundup (June 21, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (June 21, 2022)
Community members lay flowers down near gravestone markers at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery...
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing
FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pressured