Hawaii Pacific Health announces plan to distribute COVID vaccines to kids under 5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific Health will soon be offering the COVID-19 vaccine for the state’s youngest population.

It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently signed off on vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

HPH will be distributing the three-dose Pfizer vaccine this Saturday for these keiki.

The vaccine clinic will be at Kapiolani Medical Center, Kauai Medical Center and Kapolei High School.

Kapiolani Medical Center

Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Sunday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Kauai Medical Clinic – Pediatrics Clinic

Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to noon



Kapolei High School

Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sunday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Primary vaccines for children ages 6 months to 11 years will be offered as well as boosters for children ages 5 to 11.

Parents or legal guardians must schedule appointments. Children must be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or legal guardian who will be required to show an ID at check-in.

Patients are being asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointments and everyone older than two years old is being asked to wear a mask at all times while inside the facility.

To schedule an appointment at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children and Kapolei High School, click here.

To schedule an appointment at Kauai Medical Clinic, click here.

