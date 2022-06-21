Tributes
Hawaii Pacific Health announces plan to distribute COVID vaccines to kids under 5

Kids as young as 6 months are now eligible for a COVID vaccine.
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific Health will soon be offering the COVID-19 vaccine for the state’s youngest population.

It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently signed off on vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

HPH will be distributing the three-dose Pfizer vaccine this Saturday for these keiki.

The vaccine clinic will be at Kapiolani Medical Center, Kauai Medical Center and Kapolei High School.

Kapiolani Medical Center

  • Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kauai Medical Clinic – Pediatrics Clinic

  • Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to noon

Kapolei High School

  • Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After CDC green light, kids under 5 are now eligible for a COVID shot

Primary vaccines for children ages 6 months to 11 years will be offered as well as boosters for children ages 5 to 11.

Parents or legal guardians must schedule appointments. Children must be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or legal guardian who will be required to show an ID at check-in.

Patients are being asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointments and everyone older than two years old is being asked to wear a mask at all times while inside the facility.

To schedule an appointment at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children and Kapolei High School, click here.

To schedule an appointment at Kauai Medical Clinic, click here.

