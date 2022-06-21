Hawaii Pacific Health announces plan to distribute COVID vaccines to kids under 5
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific Health will soon be offering the COVID-19 vaccine for the state’s youngest population.
It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently signed off on vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years.
HPH will be distributing the three-dose Pfizer vaccine this Saturday for these keiki.
The vaccine clinic will be at Kapiolani Medical Center, Kauai Medical Center and Kapolei High School.
Kapiolani Medical Center
- Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kauai Medical Clinic – Pediatrics Clinic
- Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to noon
Kapolei High School
- Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Primary vaccines for children ages 6 months to 11 years will be offered as well as boosters for children ages 5 to 11.
Parents or legal guardians must schedule appointments. Children must be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or legal guardian who will be required to show an ID at check-in.
Patients are being asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointments and everyone older than two years old is being asked to wear a mask at all times while inside the facility.
To schedule an appointment at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children and Kapolei High School, click here.
To schedule an appointment at Kauai Medical Clinic, click here.
