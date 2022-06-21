Tributes
Forecast: Gorgeous breezy conditions to hold through the weekend

Your top local headlines for June 21, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will likely ease Friday and Saturday then rebuild Sunday into early next week.

A typical rainfall pattern will focus rainfall along windward areas, while the leeward slopes of the Big Island will experience clouds and showers each afternoon and evening.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the week as overlapping southwest to south-southwest swells roll through.

A south-southwest swell filling in will peak Tuesday night through midweek. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will return to our typical summer levels.

Surf along east facing shores will be small and choppy each day as the trades hold.

