Authorities warn public of recent scam involving fake jewelry

Authorities are warning the public of a scam involving fake jewelry.
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are warning the public of a recent scam involving fake jewelry.

Crimestoppers and the Honolulu Police Department sent out a news release on Monday, saying they have received reports of individuals approaching numerous people across the island and asking them to purchase jewelry that seems to be authentic.

Authorities said the scammers are telling people they are in desperate need of cash and are willing to sacrifice the jewelry for a discounted price.

Both CrimeStoppers and HPD urge anyone seeking authentic jewelry to not make any of their jewelry purchases from strangers on the street but to instead purchase from a reliable dealer or store.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 or send an anonymous web tip to or via the P3 Tips app.

