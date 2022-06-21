Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend.

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night. Authorities say there were four men aboard the boat and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities say one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant Manager Kin Wah Chop Suey, Jimmy Cheng said they were broken into early Saturday...
Thieves hit Windward Oahu businesses already struggling to stay afloat
HPD police cruiser / file image
Police: Man lying in roadway when fatally struck in early-morning crash
Beatrice Chieko Muranka's grand-daughter, Erin Furuya attributed her grandma's longevity to...
The secret to long life for this 108-year-old? Staying active ... and the occasional piece of bacon
Generic Image
Mountain View woman, 63, killed in Hawaii Island crash
He is charged with distributing child pornography through an app called Telegram on his phone.
Hawaii public school teacher charged with distributing child porn

Latest News

Executive chef Eric Leterc and cook Kyle Cabrera say restaurants still struggling.
Shortages are driving up prices — and frustrations — at Hawaii restaurants
FILE PHOTO - The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday, which says an...
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits amusement park, police say
The last girl left incarceration two weeks ago.
For the first time, there are no girls incarcerated at Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility
President Joe Biden is considering a gas tax holiday, amid the U.S. going through an inflation...
Biden considers gas tax holiday amid inflation crisis