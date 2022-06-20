Tributes
Waikiki surf racks destroyed by flames last year to be removed

HNN File of the damaged racks.
HNN File of the damaged racks.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it will start removing fire-damaged surfboard lockers next to the Waikiki police sub-station next week. 

More than 500 boards went up in flames last October in a fire that caught the attention of many across Oahu’s south shore. It also damaged the side of the Moana Surfrider Hotel.

During the investigation, Glenn Helton was arrested for arson.

Read a related report: [Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks]

Weeks later a privately-owned surf rack was torched about a block away.

The city still doesn’t have a plan for replacing the public racks. It says Kuhio Beach concessionaire Dive Oahu will temporarily provide boards to disabled surfers for free, and discounted rentals for seniors.

