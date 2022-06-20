Trade wind pattern to dominate the coming week

High pressure to the north-northeast will keep a trade wind weather pattern over the islands throughout the week. Around Wednesday, locally breezy trades will decrease slightly, which may allow for some afternoon sea breezes. No significant moisture sources are around the state, so expect the typical nighttime and morning showers for windward and mauka areas all week, along with some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers on the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island.

In surf, the current out-of-season northwest swell will decline Monday and Tuesday. A new reinforcing south swell is forecast to arrive sometime on Monday and peak on Tuesday. East shores will continue to get rough and choppy surf generated by the trade winds. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted until 6 p.m. Tuesday for coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Finally, summer officially begins at 11:13 p.m. Monday.

