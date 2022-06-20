Staying active isn’t the only key to longevity for this Oahu woman who just turned 108

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beatrice Chieko Muranaka of Oahu celebrated her 108-birthday surrounded by her daughter, grandkids, and great-grandchildren.

“And I never dreamed that at 46-years-old, I would still have my grandma here with me,” said her granddaughter, Erin Furuya. “And we’ve definitely been blessed with the gift of time with my grandma for sure.”

Muranaka was born on June 19, 1914. She is the eldest of five, all of whom who have since passed.

She’s the last of her siblings remaining.

Muranaka lived on a pineapple plantation in Wahiawa.

At the age of five, her family moved to Honolulu.

After finishing the 9th grade, Muranaka left to work as a nanny and housekeeper for a family in Waikiki. It’s where she met her husband who delivered groceries to the home.

Muranaka has been a widow for 30 years.

“So, when my grandpa was living, my grandpa would drive her around, and they would go everywhere together,” said Furuya. “But once he passed away, she would just walk everywhere.”

Furuya attributed her grandma’s longevity to staying active.

“She walked a lot, she ate fruit after every meal she would stretch in her bed every morning when she got up,” said Furuya. “But she also indulged in things that she enjoyed like chocolate candies or bacon and coffee.”

Furuya said one life lesson she has learned from her grandma is to never return an empty dish. She said Muranaka would hold on to dishes until she has something to fill them with to return.

