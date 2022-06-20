Hawaii County police chief planning to retire in the fall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County’s police chief is planning to retire later this year.

Police Chief Paul Ferreira confirmed that he will be retiring in the fall.

“Confirming that I did inform the Hawaii Police Commission and Mayor Roth on Friday that I submitted my application to the State Employee’s Retirements System (ERS) to be effective September 1, 2022,” Ferreira said, in a statement sent to Hawaii News Now.

Ferreira was named police chief in 2016. During his tenure, he led the police department through significant events, from the Kilauea eruption to the Thirty Meter Telescope protests to the coronavirus pandemic.

He has served in the Hawaii Police Department since 1982.

