Report: 2 in 3 Hawaii adults experienced negative COVID impacts from health to livelihood

Your top local headlines for June 20, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization provided a comprehensive look at how COVID is affecting residents from across the state.

Researchers found that two-thirds of adults suffered negative effects on mental health, food security, job security, housing and poverty during the pandemic.

Survey responses were collected in May 2022 and obtained in partnership with the Pacific Alliance Against COVID-19.

UHERO reported the following key findings:

  • Almost 25% had their savings depleted
  • 18% struggled with their children’s education in school
  • 15% were unable to pay rent
  • 12% were laid off or had their work hours cut

While COVID significantly impacted people’s livelihood, the virus also took an emotional toll — especially when it came to losing loved ones. UHERO said almost one in 10 had a close friend or family member die from COVID.

Furthermore, almost one-third of people diagnosed with the virus experienced long-COVID symptoms.

Despite these negative impacts, there is still hope in moving forward and living with this deadly virus.

Hawaii has the highest vaccination rate in the country with about 93% of residents being inoculated.

Researchers added that it’s estimated that 96% of people in Hawaii have at least some degree of immunity through either vaccination or prior infection.

To read the full report, click here.

