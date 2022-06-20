Tributes
College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded

FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college...
FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Lee was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:49 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along FDR Drive and found several people wounded.

Other victims went to hospitals on their own. Twenty-one-year-old Houston Baptist University senior Darius Lee was killed, the Texas university said.

The wounded included six males and two females.

The shooting comes amid national concern over gun violence and as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to strike down a law making it difficult to legally carry handguns in New York.

