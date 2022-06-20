Mountain View woman, 63, killed in Hawaii Island crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One woman was killed in a crash on Hawaii Island Saturday afternoon.

The two-car head-on collision happened in Pepe’ekeo just before 4 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene along Mamalahoa Highway near the 10-mile marker, they found a pickup truck resting on its side. Another vehicle had severe front-end damage.

Investigators found that a 2002 Dodge pickup truck was heading toward Hamakua crossed the center line on the Wai’a’ama Stream Bridge. Police say it struck a 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup heading the opposite direction.

Police said the 63-year-old woman driving the Toyota pickup truck was unresponsive at the scene and taken to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as Joni Okino-Shiroma of Mountain View.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, 67-year-old Calvin Shimizu, was arrested for negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries and was later released pending investigation.

Police believe that speed and intoxication are primary factors in this crash.

This marks Hawaii Island’s 20th fatal traffic collision of 2022 compared to 12 this time last year.

