Mokulele Airlines plans to launch fleet of electric seaglider planes by 2025

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mokulele Airlines unveiled a new mode of transportation for interisland travel: electric seaglider planes.

The local airline is partnering with REGENT, a Boston-based company that builds the planes, and Pacific Currents, a subsidiary Hawaiian Electric, to conduct a study to get the all-electric fleet off the ground.

The planes skim along the sea surface and land — and can also takeoff from the water.

The high-tech planes will be able to fit 12 passengers.

Aside from carrying travelers, officials said the planes can also be used for cargo transportation.

“The REGENT seaglider is a complete game changer for the State of Hawaii,” said Stan Little, CEO of Mokulele. “Not only can this vehicle help the state meet its sustainability and resiliency goals more quickly, but this will enable our airline to offer new services that aren’t possible today.”

Mokulele said the seagliders are expected to launch in 2025.

