Hawaii’s Filipino Food Week runs June 20-26

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, 20 restaurants across the state will offer special Filipino dishes as part of Filipino Food Week.

The annual event aims to promote Philippine cuisine as part of the Philippine Consulate General’s cultural diplomacy.

Stage Restaurant in Honolulu will serve sisig pork buns, while Tante’s Island Cuisine on Maui will serve oxtail adobo sisig. Owner Tante Urban says the event is a fun way to innovate.

“We like to get involved in and put up a good product for the community. We want to better enhance the Filipino cuisine here in Hawaii,” Urban said.

Among the unique dishes being offered -- beef short rib kare kare, a peanut butter based stew, and sizzling makana venison kilawin-- which is similar to Spanish ceviche.

For a list of participating restaurants and dishes, visit facebook.com/FilipinoFoodWeekHawaii.

