Gov. Ige signs bill making period products free at Hawaii public schools

Gov. David Ige on Monday signed a new bill into law, making period products free at Hawaii...
Gov. David Ige on Monday signed a new bill into law, making period products free at Hawaii public schools.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige on Monday signed a new bill into law, making period products free at Hawaii public schools.

Senate Bill 2821 appropriates about $1 million to the state Department of Education to provide menstrual pads and tampons because many students can’t afford them.

The bill was introduced on Jan. 21.

Sarah Milianta-Laffin — also known as Ms. Mili at Ilima Intermediate School — and her students were behind the bill as they have been advocating for menstrual equality for years.

According to Senate Bill 2821, it was reported that the lack of access to menstrual products in schools limits full participation in school, contributes to higher rates of school absences and missed activities, and negatively impacts a student’s ability to learn.

A study by Mai Movement Hawaii found that every eight out of 10 students faced difficulties getting period products.

A Kauai middle school student who participated in the survey said she had to use a red-maroon jacket to hide her leaking.

“I wanted to miss school but just carried on with my jacket,” she said.

The law goes into effect July 1.

