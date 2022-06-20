Gov. Ige signs bill making period products free at Hawaii public schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige on Monday signed a new bill into law, making period products free at Hawaii public schools.

Senate Bill 2821 appropriates about $1 million to the state Department of Education to provide menstrual pads and tampons because many students can’t afford them.

The bill was introduced on Jan. 21.

Today I signed a bill into law that will make period products free in Hawai'i's public schools.



It's simple. No child should be forced to miss class because they can't afford period products and need to stay home. Thanks to all who helped make this bill a reality for our kids. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) June 20, 2022

Sarah Milianta-Laffin — also known as Ms. Mili at Ilima Intermediate School — and her students were behind the bill as they have been advocating for menstrual equality for years.

According to Senate Bill 2821, it was reported that the lack of access to menstrual products in schools limits full participation in school, contributes to higher rates of school absences and missed activities, and negatively impacts a student’s ability to learn.

A study by Mai Movement Hawaii found that every eight out of 10 students faced difficulties getting period products.

A Kauai middle school student who participated in the survey said she had to use a red-maroon jacket to hide her leaking.

“I wanted to miss school but just carried on with my jacket,” she said.

The law goes into effect July 1.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.