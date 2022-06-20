Forecast: Lots of sun, trade winds and waves expected over the next 6 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunny skies with some clouds expected on Monday as well as windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist through the week.

Meanwhile, leeward portions of the Big Island will see a few showers each afternoon and during the overnight hours.

The Small Craft Advisory for the typically windier areas around Maui County and Big Island has been extended through Tuesday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the first half of the week as overlapping southwest to south-southwest swells roll through. The one arriving later on Monday should peak by Tuesday night, hold through midweek, then ease through the second half of the week.

Plenty of action currently east-southeast of New Zealand will translate to another run of above average surf to end the month. This source should arrive by the end of next weekend out of the south.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores came up over the weekend and is running a little higher at select spots than predicted. East facing shores will be small and choppy each day as the trades hold.

Guidance does depict a small to moderate northeast swell moving through next weekend from a batch of strong northeast winds off the west coast.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.