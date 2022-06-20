$325M superyacht tied to Russian oligarch leaves Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After docking in Honolulu on Thursday, a $325 million superyacht tied to a Russian billionaire has left Honolulu.

The vessel called Amadea was spotted leaving Honolulu Harbor around 7 p.m. Sunday.

It was expected to leave for California on Friday, but it’s unclear what led to the delay.

The United States’ government seized the ship as part of a wider effort to punish Russian oligarchs with links to Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The yacht was seized in Fiji in May.

