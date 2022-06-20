Tributes
$325M superyacht tied to Russian oligarch leaves Honolulu Harbor

Your top local headlines for June 20, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:22 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After docking in Honolulu on Thursday, a $325 million superyacht tied to a Russian billionaire has left Honolulu.

The vessel called Amadea was spotted leaving Honolulu Harbor around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Superyacht reportedly owned by Russian oligarch arrives in Honolulu after being seized

It was expected to leave for California on Friday, but it’s unclear what led to the delay.

The United States’ government seized the ship as part of a wider effort to punish Russian oligarchs with links to Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The yacht was seized in Fiji in May.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

