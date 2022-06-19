Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods

Millions across the U.S. are under extreme heat warnings and historic flooding continues in Montana. (Source: CNN/CNN AIR/WLWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding last week destroyed bridges and roads and drove out tourists.

The National Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop, under a license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered plates on odd-numbered days.

Commercial tours will be allowed whatever their plate number.

Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th anniversary celebration.

The southern half of the park includes Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Ex-City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro pleads not guilty following arrest in sprawling corruption probe
He is charged with distributing child pornography through an app called Telegram on his phone.
Hawaii public school teacher charged with distributing child porn
Tyler Adams Hawaii Fugitive
Manhunt underway for Hawaii fugitive wanted for questioning about his girlfriend’s death
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro (center) leaves the federal courthouse Friday afternoon.
Prosecutors: Kaneshiro, alleged co-conspirators tried to frame woman for crime
Two SHOPO leaders are accused of extortion.
2 top SHOPO leaders placed on restrictive duty amid allegations of extortion

Latest News

He is charged with distributing child pornography through an app called Telegram on his phone.
Hawaii public school teacher charged with distributing child porn
A care home held a drive-by father's day celebration.
Honor your dad this Father’s Day and send us your photos!
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
Forecast: Breezy beautiful conditions to linger into next week
Forecast: Breezy beautiful conditions to hold into next week