Windward Oahu businesses hit by multiple burglaries say its hard to stay ‘afloat’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple Windward Oahu businesses were burglarized Saturday morning.

While already grappling the pandemic and inflation, these businesses are left with an extra expense to fix their shop.

Surveillance footage from L&R Drive-Inn in Kaneohe shows an individual throwing their cash register on the floor.

Cindy Ruan of L & R Drive Inn said a burglar broke into their eatery at around 2 a.m.

“Very sad,” said Ruan. “[They] target small businesses and the people who are working hard to make a living.”

L&R Drive-Inn wasn’t the only one left with a boarded door in Kaneohe.

Kin Wah Chop Suey which is a few doors down from L&R Drive Inn was also broken into.

“With Father’s Day coming up, it’s more stress to us,” said Restaurant Manager Jimmy Cheng. “It’s this another thing to add to our expense, it’s hard now, everything is going up.”

“It’s hard for us just to stay afloat, right now, we’re just trying to just make enough to pay rent and pay our employees.”

Yvette Valero of Waimanalo said she was going to Yen Yen in Kailua to buy some food for her family when she found out about the incident.

In Kailua, there were at least two other businesses at Enchanted Lake Center vandalized.

One of the businesses said it happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. They said burglars also went after their register.

Chef Guy Smith at Chao Phya Thai Restaurant in Kaneohe said these burglaries are an ongoing issue.

$5,000 worth of food that Smith stocked up for Father’s Day was stolen from his walk-in refrigerator.

“And basically, they came in, shrimp, chicken, fish, beef, they took everything out of my walk-in,” said Smith.

HNN reached out to HPD for more details on these cases and are waiting to hear back.

