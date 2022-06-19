Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp

(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were reported missing from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell on Saturday, June 18.(FCC Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Several federal agencies are searching for four inmates who reportedly escaped from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia.

Officials with the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg said four inmates, identified as Corey Branch, 41, Tavares Graham, 44, Lamonte Willis, 30, and Kareem Shaw, 46, were reported missing at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

WWBT reported officials said the men “walked away” from the camp sometime overnight.

The US Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified of the escape and are assisting with the search, according to prison officials.

An internal investigation has also been initiated.

The men were serving sentences for drug-related charges and firearm possession charges.

Anyone with information about their escape or their whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is charged with distributing child pornography through an app called Telegram on his phone.
Hawaii public school teacher charged with distributing child porn
Tyler Adams Hawaii Fugitive
Manhunt underway for Hawaii fugitive wanted for questioning about his girlfriend’s death
According to the victim, the 25-year-old suspect wasn't wearing anything but a t-shirt. She...
Man arrested following unprovoked attack of elderly woman on her morning walk
Restaurant Manager Kin Wah Chop Suey, Jimmy Cheng said they were broken into early Saturday...
Thieves hit multiple Windward Oahu businesses already struggling to stay afloat
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Ex-City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro pleads not guilty following arrest in sprawling corruption probe

Latest News

Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last ‘years’
Apple employees at a store in Towson, Maryland vote to unionize.
Maryland Apple employees vote to unionize
Restaurant Manager Kin Wah Chop Suey, Jimmy Cheng said they were broken into early Saturday...
Thieves hit multiple Windward Oahu businesses already struggling to stay afloat
Governor David Ige and Philippine Consul General Emil Fernandez joined special guests to mark...
Community leaders gather to celebrate 124 years of Philippine independence