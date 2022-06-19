Sports Box HI offers family-friendly sports entertainment without stepping on a field

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Father’s Day on Sunday, there’s a new virtual sports arena that’s perfect for dad’s special day.

“So you can play one of our hundred world renowned golf courses or you can choose eight other sports, all skill levels, all ages.” Sports Box HI owner DJ Chinen told Hawaii News Now.

Opening their first location in Aiea back in December, Sports Box Hawaii has quickly expanded, opening a new facility at Ala Moana just last month.

Offering up a wide variety of sports including golf, baseball, soccer, dodgeball and much more for the whole ohana.

“It’s amazing because we have opportunities to play all kinds of different sports and just enjoy family time with each other.” Customer Destinee Hanaike said.

The new shop opening up just in time for Fathers day as owner DJ Chinen is inviting the public to spend papa’s big day at the virtual ball park.

“It’s a great Father’s Day experience because dad can have fun, the kids can have fun, mom will for sure have fun.” Chinen said. ‘It’s a great experience, family experience, that’s our number one customer, family.”

Running at $75 an hour for a space that holds up to 6 people, patrons can partake in some friendly family feuds.

I’m smoking him.” Customer Riddick Enos said. “He’s losing right now.”

“He wishes.” Riddick’s father Chad said.

And that competitive spirit carries over into any arena.

“We can try any of them and I’m going to smoke him on any of them.” Chad said.

