Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Sports Box HI offers family-friendly sports entertainment without stepping on a field

With Father’s Day on Sunday, there’s a new virtual sports arena that’s perfect for dad’s special day.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Father’s Day on Sunday, there’s a new virtual sports arena that’s perfect for dad’s special day.

“So you can play one of our hundred world renowned golf courses or you can choose eight other sports, all skill levels, all ages.” Sports Box HI owner DJ Chinen told Hawaii News Now.

Opening their first location in Aiea back in December, Sports Box Hawaii has quickly expanded, opening a new facility at Ala Moana just last month.

Offering up a wide variety of sports including golf, baseball, soccer, dodgeball and much more for the whole ohana.

“It’s amazing because we have opportunities to play all kinds of different sports and just enjoy family time with each other.” Customer Destinee Hanaike said.

The new shop opening up just in time for Fathers day as owner DJ Chinen is inviting the public to spend papa’s big day at the virtual ball park.

“It’s a great Father’s Day experience because dad can have fun, the kids can have fun, mom will for sure have fun.” Chinen said. ‘It’s a great experience, family experience, that’s our number one customer, family.”

Running at $75 an hour for a space that holds up to 6 people, patrons can partake in some friendly family feuds.

I’m smoking him.” Customer Riddick Enos said. “He’s losing right now.”

“He wishes.” Riddick’s father Chad said.

And that competitive spirit carries over into any arena.

“We can try any of them and I’m going to smoke him on any of them.” Chad said.

TO BOOK: SPORTSBOXHI.COM

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Ex-City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro pleads not guilty following arrest in sprawling corruption probe
He is charged with distributing child pornography through an app called Telegram on his phone.
Hawaii public school teacher charged with distributing child porn
Tyler Adams Hawaii Fugitive
Manhunt underway for Hawaii fugitive wanted for questioning about his girlfriend’s death
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro (center) leaves the federal courthouse Friday afternoon.
Prosecutors: Kaneshiro, alleged co-conspirators tried to frame woman for crime
According to the victim, the 25-year-old suspect wasn't wearing anything but a t-shirt. She...
Man arrested following unprovoked attack of elderly woman on her morning walk

Latest News

Special Olympics Hawaii kicks off 52nd annual State Summer Games
Opening Ceremonies 2022
Special Olympics Hawaii kicks off 52nd annual State Summer Games
Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane returns to the cage in Bellator 284
Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo set to make pro debut with WPF’s Smash It Sports Vipers