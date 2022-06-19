Tributes
Special Olympics Hawaii kicks off 52nd annual State Summer Games

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The athletes and families of Special Olympics Hawaii held its Opening Ceremonies Saturday on the campus of the University of Hawaii at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

The ceremony kicked off with a parade and live entertainment to celebrate this year’s 52nd annual state Summer Games.

“We all know that everybody’s been isolated through the pandemic but it’s been even worse for some of our athletes,” said Dan Epstein, Special Olympics Hawaii President and CEO.

“Having the opportunity to get back and celebrate them and being together and their friends and families getting celebrated for their achievements and for their abilities versus their disabilities, that’s what’s just amazing.”

This year, the Torch Run was named after Troy Barboza — an HPD officer who coached Special Olympics in his free time.

The games are set to run through Sunday.

