Several small earthquakes rattle Hawaii Island’s southern flank

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least three earthquakes were detected by the USGS on Hawaii Island’s southern flank Sunday.

The quakes ranged in magnitude between 2.5 and 3.9, according to the USGS. They were detected between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. just north of Pahala.

The quakes were too small to generate any threat of a tsunami.

Some people around Hawaii Island reported feeling weak to light shaking. No damage was reported.

